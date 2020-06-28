Eight more COVID-19 positive cases reported in district Matiari

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2020 ) :The number of coronavirus patients has increased to 137 as eight more patients have been tested positive in district Matiari on Sunday.

According to a media report, two members of the same family were among eight new cases reported positive for COVID-19 during the last 24 hours.

Two patients had so far lost their lives in the district while many active patients are under treatment in different hospitals as well as at their homes, officials said.

The District Administration also appealed to the general public to stay at their homes as a precautionary measure and implement standard operating procedures issued by health authorities to contain expected spread of COVID-19 in the district.