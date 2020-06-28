UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Eight More COVID-19 Positive Cases Reported In District Matiari

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 52 seconds ago Sun 28th June 2020 | 12:40 PM

Eight more COVID-19 positive cases reported in district Matiari

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2020 ) :The number of coronavirus patients has increased to 137 as eight more patients have been tested positive in district Matiari on Sunday.

According to a media report, two members of the same family were among eight new cases reported positive for COVID-19 during the last 24 hours.

Two patients had so far lost their lives in the district while many active patients are under treatment in different hospitals as well as at their homes, officials said.

The District Administration also appealed to the general public to stay at their homes as a precautionary measure and implement standard operating procedures issued by health authorities to contain expected spread of COVID-19 in the district.

Related Topics

Same Matiari Sunday Family Media Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Emirates adds seven more cities to its list of pas ..

56 minutes ago

OFID approves US$243m to support developing countr ..

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jun 28, 2020 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

During UAE Government’s regular media briefing o ..

11 hours ago

Muslim Council of Elders pledges its support to Al ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.