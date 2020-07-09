Eight more COVID-19 positive cases reported in TM Khan

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :The number of Coronavirus patients has increased to 267 as eight more patients have been tested positive in district Tando Mohammad Khan on Thursday.

According to a media report, all active patients are under treatment in different hospitals as well as at their homes.

The District Administration also appealed to the general public to stay at their homes as a precautionary measure and implement standard operating procedures issued by health authorities to contain spread of COVD-19 in the district.