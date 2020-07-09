UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Eight More COVID-19 Positive Cases Reported In TM Khan

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 09th July 2020 | 07:00 PM

Eight more COVID-19 positive cases reported in TM Khan

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :The number of Coronavirus patients has increased to 267 as eight more patients have been tested positive in district Tando Mohammad Khan on Thursday.

According to a media report, all active patients are under treatment in different hospitals as well as at their homes.

The District Administration also appealed to the general public to stay at their homes as a precautionary measure and implement standard operating procedures issued by health authorities to contain spread of COVD-19 in the district.  

Related Topics

Media All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Badiri Academy convenes a virtual panel discussion ..

2 minutes ago

World Muslim Communities Council to organise virtu ..

1 hour ago

Sania Nishtar says over Rs152b distributed among m ..

1 hour ago

Shahid Afridiâ€™s charity foundationâ€™s logo feat ..

1 hour ago

Health Ministry conducts more than 49,000 addition ..

2 hours ago

TRA participates in SAMENA Telecommunications Coun ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.