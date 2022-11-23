UrduPoint.com

Eight More Diagnosed With Dengue Virus In RWP

Muhammad Irfan Published November 23, 2022 | 11:50 AM

Eight more diagnosed with dengue virus in RWP

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2022 ) :Eight more dengue cases were reported in Rawalpindi during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 4,729.

District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control (DCEPC), Dr Sajjad Mehmood, Wednesday said that 37 patients were admitted to the city's allied hospitals, including 18 to the Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH), 14 to the District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) and five to the Holy Family Hospital (HFH).

He informed that out of the total admitted patients, 21 tested positive, with 14 belonging to Rawalpindi.

From November 16 to 22, the health official said that the district administration, in collaboration with allied departments, had registered 22 FIRs, sealed seven premises, issued Challans to 17, notices to 672, and a fine of Rs 490.000 imposed on violations of anti-dengue SOPs in various areas of the district. Dr Sajjad added dengue cases were decreasing with changing weather conditions and hoped that in a few days, the dengue cases would end as the weather turned cooler, which was not suitable for the survival of the dengue parasite.

Related Topics

Weather Dengue Benazir Bhutto Fine Rawalpindi November Family

Recent Stories

PM office receives names for COAS, CJCSC appointme ..

PM office receives names for COAS, CJCSC appointments

8 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 November 2022

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 23rd No ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 23rd November 2022

3 hours ago
 Marriyum rebuts rumours about PM's upcoming visit ..

Marriyum rebuts rumours about PM's upcoming visit to Turkiye

11 hours ago
 Imran's party not providing any social services to ..

Imran's party not providing any social services to public: Kaira

11 hours ago
 Army chief's appointment is constitutional right ..

Army chief's appointment is constitutional right of PM: Rana Sanaullah

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.