Eight more diagnosed with dengue virus in RWP

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2022 ) :Eight more dengue cases were reported in Rawalpindi during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 4,729.

District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control (DCEPC), Dr Sajjad Mehmood, Wednesday said that 37 patients were admitted to the city's allied hospitals, including 18 to the Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH), 14 to the District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) and five to the Holy Family Hospital (HFH).

He informed that out of the total admitted patients, 21 tested positive, with 14 belonging to Rawalpindi.

From November 16 to 22, the health official said that the district administration, in collaboration with allied departments, had registered 22 FIRs, sealed seven premises, issued Challans to 17, notices to 672, and a fine of Rs 490.000 imposed on violations of anti-dengue SOPs in various areas of the district. Dr Sajjad added dengue cases were decreasing with changing weather conditions and hoped that in a few days, the dengue cases would end as the weather turned cooler, which was not suitable for the survival of the dengue parasite.