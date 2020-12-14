Eight more die of coronavirus in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :Eight more coronavirsu patients lost their lives to coronavirus during the last two days, and the number of deaths reached 288 since March this year.

Deputy District Officer Health Dr Asif Shehzad told APP on Monday that 795 coronaviurs tests had been carried out in public and private sector laboratories of Faisalabad during the same period, out of them 20 tested positive.

He said that at present, the total active COVID-19 cases in Faisalabad were 481, while 6,113 patients had so far recovered from the disease.

He said that total 635 beds, 550 at Allied Hospital and 85 at DHQ Hospital, were allocated for COVID-19 patients.

Dr Asif said that 81 patients including 34 confirmed patients were under treatment at Allied Hospital while 29 including 7 confirmed patients had been admitted to the DHQ Hospital.