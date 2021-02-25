UrduPoint.com
Eight More Die Of Coronavirus Infection In KP

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 25th February 2021 | 12:10 PM

Eight more die of coronavirus infection in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :At least eight more people have died from coronavirus infection during the last 24 hours taking the number of total deaths to 2058 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from the pandemic.

A report of the Health Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Thursday said 208 new cases of the virus infections have been reported from the province during the last 24 hours which has taken the number of total cases to 71490.

The report further said that a total of 67448 people have recovered from the infection as 261 more patients gained recovery from the infection during the same period. The number of active cases in KP have been recorded as 2058, the report added.

