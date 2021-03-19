Eight more died due to coronavirus in KP

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ) :Eight more people have died from coronavirus in the last 24 hours, the official of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department confirmed here on Friday.

The death toll in the province has risen to 2,196 with 529 new cases of coronavirus have been reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he informed.

He disclosed that the corona virus has so far infected 77,972 people in the province, however, 221 patients infected with coronavirus recovered in the last 24 hours.

With 221 more patients recovering, the number of patients recovering from corona in the province has reached 71,518, the officials said. He said, the number of active cases in the province is 4258.