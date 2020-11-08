Eight more dies of COVID-19

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2020 ) :The COVID-19 claimed eight more lives in the province,while 369 new cases of coronavirus were reported on Sunday.

According to the spokesperson of the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department,the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 106,577,while so far the total number of deaths in the province recorded as 2,407 altogether .

The P&SHD confirmed that 154 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore, 1 in Sheikhupura, 1 in Nankana Sahib, 24 in Rawalpindi, 1 in Chakwal, 3 in Attock, 1 in Gujranwala,7 in Gujrat,6 in Faisalabad, 5 in Toba Tek Singh, 3 in Jhang, 54 in Multan, 5 in Vehari, 1 in Khanewal,12 in Sargodha, 4 in Mianwali, 1 in Khoshab, 1 in Chineot,12 in Bhakkar, 42 in Bahawalpur,2 in Jhang,14 in Dera Ghazi Khan,2 in Lodharan,3 in Layyah,3 in Rahimyar Khan, two in Muzaffargarh,three in Sahiwal and three new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Pakpatan district.

The Punjab health department conducted 1,670,914 tests for COVID-19 so far,while 97,614 confirmed cases recovered altogether in the province.

The Punjab health department urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks.