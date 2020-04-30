Eight more patients tested positive, number increases to 27 in Chitral

(@FahadShabbir)

CHITRAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) : Eight more patients tested positive, which brings the total cases of corona infected people to 27 in Chitral district.

Public Health Department Coordinator Dr Nisarullah said this while talking to media persons here on Thursday.

Dr Nisarullah said that Maryam Murad, a 17 years old tested positive along with other including Asif Ahmed 26 years old, Hana 23 years old, Bibi Fatima 36 years old, Sultan Murad 68 years old and Abdul Wahab 51 years old.

Mismat Umm Laila aged 12, Mismat Bibi Nan aged 70, Ijaz-ul-Haq aged 38 tested positive for coronavirus.

All of these persons were shifted to the hospital's isolation unit.

According to Dr Nisarullah, the number of coronavirus patients in Chitral has increased to 27.

All the affected people are poor labourers, which is considered to be a danger sign. These patients are from Kusht, Sen Lisht, Koghazi, Zargaranda Chitral Town.

All these people had come to Chitral from different cities of the country who were kept in quarantine and when they tested positive, they were shifted to isolation unit.