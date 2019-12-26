Eight more prisons to be constructed in Sindh

Sindh government has decided to construct eight more prisons in the province, as the existing prisons are over-crowded where 17239 inmates are currently incarcerated against a total capacity of 13038

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2019 ) : Sindh government has decided to construct eight more prisons in the province, as the existing prisons are over-crowded where 17239 inmates are currently incarcerated against a total capacity of 13038.

Sindh Chief Secretary Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah and Federal Ombudsman Syed Tahir Shahbaz on Thursday in a joint meeting reviewed the prevailing situation of prisons in Sindh, said a statement.

They were informed that prisoners from other districts of province are confined in existing jails as many districts have no jails.

The Sindh Chief Secretary opined that each district should have its own jail. The meeting was informed that new barracks are being built at existing prisons in Malir to increase the capacity.

The chief secretary informed that government plans construction of new prisons in Thatta, Nawabshah, Qambar-Shahdadkot, Mithi, Kandhkot, Jamshoro, Malir and District West.

He directed Home Secretary to prepare summary for allocating 100 and 200 hundred acres of land for proposed jails in Malir and District West respectively.

Reviewing the facilities being provided to inmates in prisons as per recommendations of Federal Ombudsman, the meeting was informed that several projects are underway for welfare of the inmates.

These projects include vocational training to 4623 inmates in computer, beautician, carpenter, motor-winding, electrician, handicrafts, embroidery and other trades besides English language courses.

Moreover, 6886 inmates are imparted education from Primary to masters. As many as 200 policemen have also completed training.

The provincial government has also paid the amount of Dayat, Daman and Arsh for 33 prisoners.

Federal Ombudsman Syed Tahir Shahbaz informed that his office has so far submitted four reports on implementation of jail reforms at Supreme Court while another report would be submitted in first week of January 2020.

Syed Tahir Shahbaz also appreciated the provincial government for bringing reforms in jails of the Sindh province.