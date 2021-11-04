UrduPoint.com

Eight More Tested Positive For COVID-19

Umer Jamshaid 58 seconds ago Thu 04th November 2021 | 09:58 PM

As many as eight people were tested positive for COVID-19 in the district during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2021 ) :As many as eight people were tested positive for COVID-19 in the district during the last 24 hours.

According to the Health department spokesperson, 1,040 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the same period.

He said that total active cases in Faisalabad were recorded 241 while 25,582 patients had so far recovered from the disease. He said that 339 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital,133 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients.

At present, 45 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital, 20 at DHQ Hospital and 7 at General Hospital. He further said that 93 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.

