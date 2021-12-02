UrduPoint.com

Eight More Tested Positive Of Deadly Coronavirus In Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Eight more patients were tested positive of the fatal coronavirus during the last 24 hours in the district, with three belonging to the Potohar town, two from Rawal town and one of each case has reached from Rawalpindi Cantonment, Chakwal and Kallar Syeda areas.

According to the daily situation report issued by the District Corona Management centre on Wednesday, 20 coronavirus confirmed patients were admitted to five city facilities, including nine in Fauji foundation hospital, six in Institute of Urology, three in Benazir Bhutto, and one in Bilal and Attock hospitals each.

The report updated that one patient was on a ventilator in critical condition, six stable and 13 on oxygen support. Around 3,680,250 people, including 43,934 health workers, had so far been vaccinated against the fatal disease out of the total eligible population of 4,225,634 in the district, it added.

The report updated that during the last 24 hours, 1,454 samples were collected, out of which 1,446 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 0.55 per cent.

