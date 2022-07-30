UrduPoint.com

Eight More Tested Positives With Coronavirus In RWP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 30, 2022 | 08:28 PM

As many as eight more people were diagnosed with deadly coronavirus during the last 24 hours, raising the district's tally of confirmed cases to 47,194

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2022 ) :As many as eight more people were diagnosed with deadly coronavirus during the last 24 hours, raising the district's tally of confirmed cases to 47,194.

As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority here Saturday, the total infected cases included 43,622 from Rawalpindi and 3,572 from other districts.

Among the new cases, three arrived from the Rawalpindi Cantonment area, two Taxila and one each from Potohar town, Gujjar Khan and Attock.

"Presently, 100 confirmed patients are quarantined at homes, and no one at the health facilities", the report added.

The report further said that 6,987,958 people, including 44,797 health workers, had jabbed themselves against the lethal coronavirus (COVID-19) across the district since the vaccination administering drive launched on March 10, 2021. District Health Authority updated that during the last 24 hours,1,522 samples were collected, out of which 1,514 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 0.53 per cent.

