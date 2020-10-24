UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Eight More Trains To Be Privatized From Nov12

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 24th October 2020 | 05:20 PM

Eight more trains to be privatized from Nov12

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2020 ) :Minister for Pakistan Railways (PR) Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has said that eight more trains would be privatized from November 12 next, besides revival of rail car running between Lahore-Rawalpindi from November 30.

Addressing a press conference at PR Headquarters here on Saturday, he said the rail car which was being revived runs between Lahore to Rawalpindi and Rawalpindi to Lahore at 4:30 pm and coaches were being prepared in this regard as the number of passengers on this route were increasing.

Minister said," I want private parties to come forward and run their freight trains using railway's infrastructure and properties".

He further said that online booking of freight trains had been started to stop irregularities in this regard.

Sheikh Rashid said that railways had given four freight trains to private parties under public private partnership.

"People of Pakistan are standing with Pak Army and they pay tribute to the sacrifices rendered by Pak Armed Forces for the integrity of the country",he said.

To a question, he said that Prime Minister Imran Khan and his team would overcome the problem of price hike soon.

Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said that in politics dialogue could not be stopped, adding that incumbent government would complete its constitutional tenure.

Responding to a question, he said, " A politician is always ready for elections", adding that present government was trying it's best to bring Nawaz Sharif back.

To a question, he expressed his opinion that Pakistan Peoples Party would not accept those decisions of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) which could harm democracy.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Nawaz Sharif Imran Khan Prime Minister Army Democracy Car Rashid Rawalpindi Price Pakistan Peoples Party November From Government Best

Recent Stories

Comprehensive roadmap to discover, nurture and dev ..

1 hour ago

UAE Participated in Indian Ocean-wide Tsunami Exer ..

1 hour ago

UAE presents government strategy and innovation at ..

2 hours ago

FNC, AIPU call coordinating Arab parliamentary eff ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Chamber awards winners of 2nd edition of ..

2 hours ago

UAE announces 1,491 new COVID-19 cases, 1,826 reco ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.