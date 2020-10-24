Eight more trains to be privatized from Nov12

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2020 ) :Minister for Pakistan Railways (PR) Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has said that eight more trains would be privatized from November 12 next, besides revival of rail car running between Lahore-Rawalpindi from November 30.

Addressing a press conference at PR Headquarters here on Saturday, he said the rail car which was being revived runs between Lahore to Rawalpindi and Rawalpindi to Lahore at 4:30 pm and coaches were being prepared in this regard as the number of passengers on this route were increasing.

Minister said," I want private parties to come forward and run their freight trains using railway's infrastructure and properties".

He further said that online booking of freight trains had been started to stop irregularities in this regard.

Sheikh Rashid said that railways had given four freight trains to private parties under public private partnership.

"People of Pakistan are standing with Pak Army and they pay tribute to the sacrifices rendered by Pak Armed Forces for the integrity of the country",he said.

To a question, he said that Prime Minister Imran Khan and his team would overcome the problem of price hike soon.

Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said that in politics dialogue could not be stopped, adding that incumbent government would complete its constitutional tenure.

Responding to a question, he said, " A politician is always ready for elections", adding that present government was trying it's best to bring Nawaz Sharif back.

To a question, he expressed his opinion that Pakistan Peoples Party would not accept those decisions of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) which could harm democracy.