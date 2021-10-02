Eight more truckloads of food aid sent to Afghanistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2021 ) :The Pak-Afghan Cooperation Forum (PACF), on behalf of the Pakistan government on Saturday sent eight more truckloads of food aid to the people of Afghanistan.

Assistant Commissioner Landikotal, district Khyber, Akbar Iftikhar has handed over the eight truckloads to officers of the Afghan government. The truckloads consisted of flour, grains, medicines, ghee, sugar, and rice.

Talking to media men at the at Pak-Afghan border Torkham, Chairman PACF, Habibullah Khan Khattak, said the people of Afghanistan need support in this hour of need and urged local and foreign philanthropists to extend their helping hands so that to address the miseries facing by the Afghan people.

"We aim not only to provide immediate humanitarian assistance in form of food, medicine, and non-food items but to help them to make their homeland prosperous, Khattak added.