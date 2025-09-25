Eight motorcycles recovered

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) City police station after launching a massive crackdown on the motorcycle thieves and recovered eight motorcycles, here on Thursday.

Police spokesman said that the raiding teams of different police stations raided at different localities and nabbed Aslam, Ghulam Rasool, Munir and Kareem besides recovering of eight stolen motorcycles from their possession.

Further investigation was under way.