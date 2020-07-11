UrduPoint.com
Eight Murder Accused Held

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 11th July 2020 | 10:40 AM

Eight murder accused held

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2020 ) :Police claimed to have arrested eight people accused of murder of two people in a plot dispute emerged at leafy area of tehsil Chowk Sarwar Shaheed on Saturday.

According to police station Chowk Sarwar Shaheed, two groups resorted to open fire against each other over a confiscation of plot here.

It resulted to death of two people from one side on the spot. Today, police had succeeded to arrest eight people alleged in murder case and registered case against them. Search of rest of the accused went on, said police. Identification of arrested accused not revealed as yet.

