UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Eight Murdered Over Children Fight In Sheikhupura

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 09th May 2020 | 02:38 PM

Eight murdered over children fight in Sheikhupura

Eight persons were killed while four others sustained bullet injuries in an armed clash between two groups, in the jurisdiction of Bheki police station on Saturday

SHEIKHUPURA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2020 ) :Eight persons were killed while four others sustained bullet injuries in an armed clash between two groups, in the jurisdiction of Bheki police station on Saturday.

According to police, the incident occurred near Kharianwala area where Ghulam Rasool Group and Khadim Group exchanged fire over children fight.

As a result, Ali Shan Khadim of Kharianwala, Yasin, Khadim, Bashiran Bibi, Waheed Ahmed, Muhammad Tufail, Tanvir Ahmed and Akbrar Ali received bullet injuries and died on the spot.

The injured were identified as Qurban, Allah Ditta, Ramzan and another person.

On information, DPO Ghazi Muhammad Salahuddin and SP headquarters Capt (R) Amer Khan Niazi along heavy contingent of police reached the spot.

The bodies and injured were shifted to DHQ hospital Sheikhupura.

Police are looking into the matter.

Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar has taken notice of the incident and sought a report from IGP.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Police Punjab Police Station Died Sheikhupura Ghazi Tanvir Ahmed From Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) awards cash prizes to ..

9 minutes ago

Poland's Coronavirus Tally Rises to 15,510

9 minutes ago

4 dacoits killed in police encounter in Faisalabad ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan must focus on exploiting non-traditional ..

2 minutes ago

Murderer PO arrested after 15 years in Faisalabad

2 minutes ago

TECNO’s Pouvoir series is expected to arrive soo ..

48 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.