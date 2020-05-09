Eight murdered over children fight in Sheikhupura

Eight persons were killed while four others sustained bullet injuries in an armed clash between two groups, in the jurisdiction of Bheki police station on Saturday

SHEIKHUPURA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2020 ) :Eight persons were killed while four others sustained bullet injuries in an armed clash between two groups, in the jurisdiction of Bheki police station on Saturday.

According to police, the incident occurred near Kharianwala area where Ghulam Rasool Group and Khadim Group exchanged fire over children fight.

As a result, Ali Shan Khadim of Kharianwala, Yasin, Khadim, Bashiran Bibi, Waheed Ahmed, Muhammad Tufail, Tanvir Ahmed and Akbrar Ali received bullet injuries and died on the spot.

The injured were identified as Qurban, Allah Ditta, Ramzan and another person.

On information, DPO Ghazi Muhammad Salahuddin and SP headquarters Capt (R) Amer Khan Niazi along heavy contingent of police reached the spot.

The bodies and injured were shifted to DHQ hospital Sheikhupura.

Police are looking into the matter.

Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar has taken notice of the incident and sought a report from IGP.