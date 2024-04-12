Eight murders in Alipur: Alleged killer confesses heinous crime

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2024) A man who killed his seven children and wife confessed the heinous crime stating that he was upset due to domestic tensions triggered from poverty.

During initial investigation, the outlaw named Sajjad informed the police that there had been a series of domestic issues including repeated brawl in the family.

In a fit of disappointment, he killed seven children, ranging from age six months to eight years, with a sharped edged weapon.

According to district police officer Syed Husnain Haider, the outlaw is handicapped (right leg issue). He stated that the outlaw was mentally stable. He rejected the impression that the outlaw Sajjad had some sort of mental disorder.

The DPO stated that the killer was a normal person. He has also confessed his crime. The outlaw will be punished as per law.

The case is very strong against the killer, he added.