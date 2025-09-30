Open Menu

Eight Muslim States Including Pakistan Express Readiness To Engage With US On Trump's Gaza Plan

Published September 30, 2025

Eight Muslim states including Pakistan express readiness to engage with US on Trump’s Gaza plan

Eight countries including Pakistan on Monday affirmed their readiness to “engage positively and constructively with the United States” and the parties toward finalizing the plan of President Donald Trump on Gaza

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2025) Eight countries including Pakistan on Monday affirmed their readiness to "engage positively and constructively with the United States" and the parties toward finalizing the plan of President Donald Trump on Gaza.

The foreign ministers of Pakistan, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, Türkiye, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Egypt in a joint statement ensured support for ensuring its implementation, in a manner that ensures peace, security, and stability for the peoples of the region, the Foreign Office said in a statement issued here.

The Foreign Ministers welcomed President Donald J Trump’s leadership and his sincere efforts to end the war in Gaza, and assert their confidence  in his ability to find a path to peace.

They emphasized the importance of the partnership with the United States in securing peace in the region.

Along these lines, the ministers welcomed the announcement by President Trump regarding his proposal to end the war, rebuild Gaza, prevent the displacement of the Palestinian people and advance a comprehensive peace, as well as his announcement that he will not allow the annexation of the West Bank.

They reaffirmed their joint commitment to work with the United States to end the war in Gaza through a comprehensive deal that ensures unrestricted delivery of sufficient humanitarian aid to Gaza, no displacement of the Palestinians, the release of hostages, a security mechanism that guarantees the security of all sides, full Israeli withdrawal, rebuilds Gaza and creates a path for a just peace on the basis of the two state solution, under which Gaza is fully integrated with the West Bank in a Palestinian state in accordance with international law as key to achieving regional stability and security.

