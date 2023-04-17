Eight nabbed for possessing illegal arms

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2023 ) :Police arrested eight illegal arms holders and recovered arms, and ammunition from their possession during an operation here on Monday.

According to the police spokesman, Westridge police recovered 01 pistol 30 bores from Muhammad Ilyas.

Similarly, Airport police recovered 01 pistol 30 bores from Ubaid Rahman.

While, Saddar Wah police held Habibur Rahman and recovered 01 pistol 30 bores from his possession.

Gujjar Khan police recovered 01 pistol of 30 bores from Tariq Javed.

Following the operation, Jatali police recovered 01 repeater of 12 bores and 30 rounds of Kalashnikov from Mudassar Siddique.

Rawat police recovered 01 pistol 30 bores from Sadaqat Ali and 01 pistol 30 bores from Rizwan.

Taxila police recovered 10 round pistol 30 bores from Ahmed Shafiq.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused and further investigation was in progress.

SSP Operations appreciated the performance of police teams adding that strict action will be taken against those possessing illegal weapons.