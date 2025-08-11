Open Menu

Eight Nabbed With Illegal Arms, Liquor

Faizan Hashmi Published August 11, 2025 | 07:33 PM

Eight nabbed with illegal arms, liquor

Lalamusa Circle Police arrested eight suspects and recovered illegal arms and liquor during a crackdown

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) Lalamusa Circle Police arrested eight suspects and recovered illegal arms and liquor during a crackdown.

According to a police spokesperson, SHO City Lalamusa SI Muhammad Ihsan, along with ASI Tariq Mahmood and a team, arrested Tasawar Hussain and seized a Kalashnikov.

Similarly, SHO Saddar Lalamusa Inspector Mujahid Abbas and his team arrested seven accused, Rizwan of Thikriyan, Ishtiaq of Chak Sikandar, Zeeshan of Bora Banth, Zeeshan of Dilanwala, Rizwan of Shahjahanian, Sanwal of Kharian, and Ali Haider of Jhande Wali and recovered four 30-bore pistols and 25 liters of liquor from them. Cases have been registered, and investigations are underway.

