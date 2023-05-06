UrduPoint.com

Eight Nanbai Arrested Over Selling Of Less Weight Of Bread

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 06, 2023 | 11:50 AM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2023 ) :In view of the shortage of flour in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, bakers in the city started their protest here on Saturday while the officials of the district administration have raided different places by checking the rates and weights of the bread and arrested eight Nanbai over selling less weight bread.

After the increase in the price of flour, the bakers and Nanbai reduced the weight of bread to their own instead of the official weight and rates as a result of the raid in different localities the district administration arrested 8 Nanbhais who were selling underweight bread.

The Nanbhai reduced the weight of bread and increased the price of bread as an official of the district administration told media men during the raid.

Sale of low weight and expensive bread will not be tolerated, the official of the district administration said, adding, "Strict action will be taken by the government against those who do not comply with the official rates and weight."

