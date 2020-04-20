Eight new Additional District and Sessions Judges appointed

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday appointed eight selected candidates on the recommendations of examination committee as additional district and sessions judges (AD&SJs) in grade-20

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday appointed eight selected candidates on the recommendations of examination committee as additional district and sessions judges (AD&SJs) in grade-20.

The LHC examination committee had recommended the candidates on the basis of a written test and a viva exam held for the recruitment.

The appointees are: Sheikh Ijaz Pervaiz, Muhammad Safdar, Abdullah Usman, Akhlaq Ahmad, Sardar Faisal Nabi Khan Dahir, Ishrat Abbas, Nasir Mahmood Sial, Zaheer Ahmad