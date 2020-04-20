UrduPoint.com
Eight New Additional District And Sessions Judges Appointed

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 20th April 2020 | 10:32 PM

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday appointed eight selected candidates on the recommendations of examination committee as additional district and sessions judges (AD&SJs) in grade-20

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday appointed eight selected candidates on the recommendations of examination committee as additional district and sessions judges (AD&SJs) in grade-20.

The LHC examination committee had recommended the candidates on the basis of a written test and a viva exam held for the recruitment.

The appointees are: Sheikh Ijaz Pervaiz, Muhammad Safdar, Abdullah Usman, Akhlaq Ahmad, Sardar Faisal Nabi Khan Dahir, Ishrat Abbas, Nasir Mahmood Sial, Zaheer Ahmad

