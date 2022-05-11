UrduPoint.com

Eight New Corona Cases Confirmed In KP

Published May 11, 2022

Eight new Corona cases were reported from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during last 24 hours, said Corona updates shared by the Health Department here Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2022 ) :Eight new Corona cases were reported from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during last 24 hours, said Corona updates shared by the Health Department here Wednesday.

With eight new cases, the overall number of the total Corona cases in the province climbed to 219,568 while due to consecutive decline in Corona patients, total active cases have dropped to 325.

No death has occurred to the virus during the period. During the period of over two years, the virus has claimed 6324 lives. During the same period 16 patients have also recovered from the disease.

A total of 4340 tests were conducted in different parts of the province, out of which only 8 have proved positive for Corona.

