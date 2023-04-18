UrduPoint.com

Eight Notorious Bandits Surrendered: DIG Sukkur

Faizan Hashmi Published April 18, 2023 | 08:13 PM

DIG Sukkur Javed Sonharo Jiskani on Tuesday said that eight notorious bandits including Ghulam Jatoi alias Ghulamo, known as a symbol of terror in Sukkur district, and carrying head money of rupees one million, surrendered

Talking to media, the DIG Sukkur said that dacoit Ghulam Jatoi alias Ghulamo, wanted in more than 13 cases of murder, attempted murder, robbery and theft, has surrendered himself at Sukkur police.

According to DIG Jiskani, other most wanted criminals including Abdul Ghaffar Narejo, Faiz Muhammad Narejo, Raza Muhammad Narejo, Siraj Narejo, Abdul Latif Narejo from Khairpur district and Qaimuddin alias Kao Mahar carrying one million head money have also surrendered to the Police.

