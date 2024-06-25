Eight Of A Family Including Women, Children Killed Over Property Dispute
Sumaira FH Published June 25, 2024 | 06:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) In a gruesome incident, at least eight members of a family including women and children were killed and two others injured when armed men attacked a house in the vicinity of Badaber police station here on Tuesday.
DSP Badhaber Circle, Nazif ur Rehman told media persons that the incident took place in Baba Bagh area of Badhaber where armed men attacked the house of their opponents and started indiscriminate firing on them.
As a result, he said eight people including four women and as many children were killed while two others injured.
Those killed were identified as Naureen w/o Ashfaq, Sidra d/o Amanat Ali, Hamida Begum w/o Malak Aman, Alibaba d/o Muhammad Asfaq, Akash s/o Muhammad Ashfaq, Tufail Afnan s/o Muhammad Ishaq and Inkhat s/o Muhammad Ishaq.
The injured included Saba w/o Ishaq and Iqra d/o Ishaq.
Police said the gory incident was a result of monetary and property dispute between the two families. The armed assailants managed to escape the area after committing the gruesome crime.
On receiving information, SP Sadar Division, Muhammad Zaman Khan, DSP Badhaber, Nazif ur Rehman, SHO Badhaber and other police officers reached the crime scene and started investigation from various angles.
Police said all the dead bodies and injured were shifted to hospital. Police collected empty shells of cartridges and other evidence from the crime scene and registered a case on the report of the heirs.
