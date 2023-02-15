Eight of family critically injured in road mishap

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ) :At least eight members of a family were critically injured when a vehicle they were traveling in fell into a gorge near Sarlara area here on Wednesday.

Rescue 1122 spokesperson informed that a pickup van was on the way to Samar Bagh when it fell into a gorge due to over speeding, injuring eight members of a family.

The Rescue 1122 team and volunteers of Alkhidmat shifted the injured to Samar Bagh hospital from where they were shifted to DHQ Timergara due to their critical condition, The spokesman said.

The injured were identified as Sher Hakeem, Hamza, Gul Zada, Rahim Badshah, Nadra Bibi, Maryam Bibi, Qayyum and Kashar Khan.