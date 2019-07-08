Eight of family faint after consuming tainted food

Eight members of a family fell unconscious after taking tainted food near here at Gulshan-e-Raheem Town on Monday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2019 ) :Eight members of a family fell unconscious after taking tainted food near here at Gulshan-e-Raheem Town on Monday.

According to Rescue-1122, the incident took place at Gulshan-e-Raheem Town, Jarranwala Road where Rani Bibi, Allah Rakhi, Hameedan Bibi, Abdullah (8), Tayyab (4), Asgar Ali (45), Zohaib (10) and Sohail (5) fainted after consuming tainted food.

All the victims were admitted to DHQ Hospital.