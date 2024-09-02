Open Menu

Eight Of Family Injured In Roof Collapse

Umer Jamshaid Published September 02, 2024 | 04:50 PM

Eight of family injured in roof collapse

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2024) Eight members of a family were injured in a roof collapse

incident, in the limits of Dijkot police station on Monday.

Police said the incident took place at Chak No. 271-RB where

roof of a dilapidated house collapsed, leaving injured to Muhammad

Akram, his wife Saadia (35), their two sons- Israr (10) and Waseem (18),

three daughters- Asma Akram (12), Noor Fatima (8), Kashaf Akram (4)

and a guest Robina Riaz (35) after being buried under the debris.

On information, Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and shifted the

victims to hospital after dragging them out of debris and providing

first aid.

