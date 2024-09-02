Eight Of Family Injured In Roof Collapse
Umer Jamshaid Published September 02, 2024 | 04:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2024) Eight members of a family were injured in a roof collapse
incident, in the limits of Dijkot police station on Monday.
Police said the incident took place at Chak No. 271-RB where
roof of a dilapidated house collapsed, leaving injured to Muhammad
Akram, his wife Saadia (35), their two sons- Israr (10) and Waseem (18),
three daughters- Asma Akram (12), Noor Fatima (8), Kashaf Akram (4)
and a guest Robina Riaz (35) after being buried under the debris.
On information, Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and shifted the
victims to hospital after dragging them out of debris and providing
first aid.
Recent Stories
Always ready for dialogue, says Imran Khan
IHC directs Dr. Aafia Siddiqui’s lawyer to share draft of mercy petition with ..
Senate, National Assembly sessions to reconvene today
Second Test: Pakistan batting lineup collapse again Bangladesh
Widespread Monsoon rains, storms expected Across Pakistan
Govt’s plan to cut electricity prices faces IMF scrutiny
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 September 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 September 2024
Trinasolar's 'Golden Size' Modules: Transforming Pakistan's Solar Energy Landsca ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 September 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 September 2024
Chaudhry Salik Hussain's special measures to end the difficulties of pilgrims ar ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ACS for expansion of “Zero Out of School Children” across district Layyah8 minutes ago
-
JUI( F) to complete intra party elections by September8 minutes ago
-
NADRA, NTL, PKCERT join forces to make the cyber-world more secure18 minutes ago
-
DC Peshawar commended over imposing ban on e-cigarettes, vapes, nicotine pouches28 minutes ago
-
Five more dengue patients, totaling 15 in Rawalpindi District28 minutes ago
-
President condoles death of Governor Punjab's mother-in-law48 minutes ago
-
One killed, one injured in Canal road firing incident48 minutes ago
-
Always ready for dialogue, says Imran Khan1 hour ago
-
Mayor to take measures for Eid Milad-un-Nabi1 hour ago
-
IHC directs Dr. Aafia Siddiqui’s lawyer to share draft of mercy petition with Pakistan govt1 hour ago
-
Two dacoits killed by accomplices' firing1 hour ago
-
Senate, National Assembly sessions to reconvene today2 hours ago