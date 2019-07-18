UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Eight Of Family Killed In Roof Collapse In Orakzai

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 18th July 2019 | 09:29 PM

Eight of family killed in roof collapse in Orakzai

At least eight people were killed and 25 injured when roof of their house collapsed in Lerra area of Orakzai district on Thursday

ORAKZAI , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2019 ) :At least eight people were killed and 25 injured when roof of their house collapsed in Lerra area of Orakzai district on Thursday.

According to police, marriage ceremony was going on when roof of a house collapsed due to heavy rainfall.

The victims also include women and children.

Soon after the incident area people rushed to the site of the incident and started rescue operation to pullout those buried under the rubble.

Later, Rescue 1122 teams also reached and participate in the rescue operation.

The injured were shifted to Kalaya hospital for medical treatment.

Related Topics

Injured Police Marriage SITE Rescue 1122 Women

Recent Stories

PCB Medical Advisory Committee discusses player sa ..

44 minutes ago

UAE achieves excellence in various international i ..

1 hour ago

Police cops honored for their performance

59 seconds ago

UK lawmakers vote in bid to frustrate no-deal Brex ..

1 minute ago

Locusts attack enters in Punjab, Agriculture depar ..

1 minute ago

AJK CS reviews performance public grievances citiz ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.