Eight of family killed in roof collapse in Orakzai

ORAKZAI , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2019 ) :At least eight people were killed and 25 injured when roof of their house collapsed in Lerra area of Orakzai district on Thursday.

According to police, marriage ceremony was going on when roof of a house collapsed due to heavy rainfall.

The victims also include women and children.

Soon after the incident area people rushed to the site of the incident and started rescue operation to pullout those buried under the rubble.

Later, Rescue 1122 teams also reached and participate in the rescue operation.

The injured were shifted to Kalaya hospital for medical treatment.