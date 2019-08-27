Eight of same family killed over property dispute in Sargodha

(@imziishan)

Eight persons including three women of a family were killed on property dispute and hostility here in Laksian police limits on early Tuesday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2019 ) :Eight persons including three women of a family were killed on property dispute and hostility here in Laksian police limits on early Tuesday.

Police sources said that Noordin,resident of chak thana colony,tehsil Kotmomin harboured enmity with his brother Akbar Khan over distribution of plots and family relations.

Accused Noordin barged into the house of his brother at around 3 am and opened indiscriminate fires with repeater gun and pistol at the family asleep. He killed seven people including Akbar Khan (55), his wife Sheikhan Bibi (50),sons Jamal Khan and Qalam Khan,daughters Saho Bibi, Arband Bibi (teenagers) and a neighbour Shamsher Khan on the spot.

After killing the aforementioned family members accused Noor Khan shot himself dead.

Police shifted the bodies to Rural Health Centre RHC Midh Ranjha for postmortem.Investigation was started and on the direction of DPO Hassan Mushtaq Sukhera police teams were deployed in chak thana colony to prevent any back lash after the gruesome incident.