Eight Officers Of Anti-corruption Department Transferred

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sun 20th October 2019 | 02:40 PM

Eight officers of Anti-corruption department transferred

ABBOTTABAD, Oct 20(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2019 ) ::Anti-Corruption department Hazara notified the transfer and posting of eight officers from various districts of the Hazara region to other parts of the province.

According to the transfer notification of the Anti-Corruption Department, eight officers of Haripur, Manshera, Torghar, Kohistan and Battagram has been transferred and posted at other places of the province.

Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Torghar Muhammad Iqbal has been transferred to Mardan, Farooq Hassan ACE Kohistan to ACE Battagram, Shaukat Ali transferred as ACE Kohistan, Saif ur Rehman ACE Mansehra, Muhammad Ejaz ACE Haripur transferred as Additional Director Crime Mansehra while Abdul Wahid, Muhammad Tayyab and Meer Muhammad ACE Battagram directed to report headquarters.

