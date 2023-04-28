UrduPoint.com

Eight Officers Of KP Police Transferred

Muhammad Irfan Published April 28, 2023 | 12:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police (IGP) has ordered transfer and posting of eight officers of the police force in public interest and with immediate effect.

A notification issued here said that Muzamil Shah PSP (BS-18) who was awaiting posting at CPO has been posted as SP Investigation Mansehra. Similarly, Tajamul Khan Additional SP DI Khan (BS-18) has been posted to CPO Peshawar office.

Acting SP Upper Swat, DSP Khan Khel (BS-17) has been transferred and posted as Acting SP Investigation Swabi in his own pay and scale.

DSP Traffic Highway Shazia Shahid has been transferred and posted as Acting SP Traffic CCP Peshawar. SDPO Kohistan Dir Upper Ghulam Sadiq has been transferred and posted as Acting SP Upper Swat. DSP Fazl Wahid has been posted as Acting SP Ababeel Squad Peshawar, DSP DI Khan region Iftikhar Ali Shah has been posted as Acting Additional SP DI Khan in his own pay scale and Acting SP Investigation Mansehra Janas Khan has been transferred and posted to the disposal of Additional IGP CTD KP as Acting SP.

