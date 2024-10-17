Open Menu

Eight Officers Transferred In Mild Reshuffle In KP Police

Faizan Hashmi Published October 17, 2024 | 12:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has ordered the posting and transfer of 8 police officers in a mild reshuffle of the officers, said a notification issued by Central Police Office (CPO) here on Thursday.

According to the notification Mr Sajjad Hussain Provl: SP (BS-18) who was awaiting posting at CPO, Peshawar has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commandant Police Training Centre (PTC) Hangu while Mr Iftikhar Ahmad DSP (BS-17) Acting SP Security Division Hazara, Abbottabad has been posted as Acting SP Security Division Hazara Battagram in his pay and scale.

Similarly, Mr Jehanzeb Khan DSP (BS-17) Acting SP Investigation Battagram has been transferred and posted as Acting SP Security Division Hazara, Abbottabad in his own pay and scale and Mr Muhammad Saeed DSP (BS-17) Security Division Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been transferred and posted as Acting SP/Director Police school of PDRM Mardan in his own pay and scale.

Attaullah Khan DSP (BS-17) Acting SP Frontier Reserve Police (FRP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been transferred and posted as Acting SP HQrs: Swat in his own pay and replaced Mr Zahoor Ahmad DSP (BS-17) who has been closed to CPO Peshawar.

Furthermore, Raza Muhammad Khan DSP/L BS-17 Acting SP Rural Bannu has been transferred and posted as Acting SP City Bannu in his own pay and scale replacing Mr Mehmood Nawaz DSP (BS-17) SDPO Rural Bannu-II who has been transferred and posted as Acting SP Rural Bannu in his own and pay and scale.

