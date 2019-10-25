Eight official departments will be abolished: Dr Ishrat Hussain

Prime Minister special advisor for austerity campaign and institutional reform Dr Ishrat Hussain has confirmed that 8 official departments will be affected under cabinet's pre-approved restructuring plan

Prime Minister special advisor for austerity campaign and institutional reform Dr Ishrat Hussain has confirmed that 8 official departments will be affected under cabinet's pre-approved restructuring plan.441 government departments will be reduced to 342.The employees of these departments will be merged to other departments and some in provincial departments.It is pertinent to mention here that Dr Ishrat Hussain statement came after Fawad Chaudhary statement in which Fawad warned about abolishing of 400 departments.Dr said that, no one job will be abolished while Cabinet has approved this plan and a committee has been formed for this process.

He said that cabinet has approved many federal departments integrated to social security division, blending of Commerce and textile, abolishing of Capital administration and shifting its responsibilities to related ministries and restructuring for ministry of heath.He added that, Federal board of Revenue (FBR) structure renewal and upgradation of Establishment division to make Human Resource Management division for federal government is also under consideration in task force on Prime Minister direction.

The review was done regarding Increase in retirement age from 60 to 63.