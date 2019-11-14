Eight out of 228 candidates qualify PMS examination: KPPSC

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Service Commission (KPPSC) Thursday said that eight candidates qualified the examination of Provincial Management Service (PMS) out of a total 228 candidates appeared in the examination

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Service Commission (KPPSC) Thursday said that eight candidates qualified the examination of Provincial Management Service (PMS) out of a total 228 candidates appeared in the examination.

In a press release issued here, he said the commission had advertised 34 posts of Provincial Management Service (PMS) Officer (BS-17).

The commission received 503 applications but only 228 candidates appeared in the exam held from June 11 to 14.

It said the qualified candidates shall be summoned for further psychological assessment and viva voce in due course of time subject to their eligibility in all respect.

Results of two candidates have been kept pending till decision of the Commission regarding their eligibility.

The DMCs of failed candidate would be available on the Commission website www.kppsc.gov.pk.