UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Eight Out Of 228 Candidates Qualify PMS Examination: KPPSC

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 14th November 2019 | 05:43 PM

Eight out of 228 candidates qualify PMS examination: KPPSC

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Service Commission (KPPSC) Thursday said that eight candidates qualified the examination of Provincial Management Service (PMS) out of a total 228 candidates appeared in the examination

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Service Commission (KPPSC) Thursday said that eight candidates qualified the examination of Provincial Management Service (PMS) out of a total 228 candidates appeared in the examination.

In a press release issued here, he said the commission had advertised 34 posts of Provincial Management Service (PMS) Officer (BS-17).

The commission received 503 applications but only 228 candidates appeared in the exam held from June 11 to 14.

It said the qualified candidates shall be summoned for further psychological assessment and viva voce in due course of time subject to their eligibility in all respect.

Results of two candidates have been kept pending till decision of the Commission regarding their eligibility.

The DMCs of failed candidate would be available on the Commission website www.kppsc.gov.pk.

Related Topics

June KPPSC All From KPPSC

Recent Stories

UVAS holds 4th All Pakistan Qiraat and Naat compet ..

4 minutes ago

Shehbaz Sharif rejects govt's condition for Nawaz ..

5 minutes ago

Pakistan beat Afghanistan by eight wickets in ACC ..

12 minutes ago

Finland Urges Citizens to Reject Paper Mail From G ..

6 minutes ago

Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal delegation visits IIUI

6 minutes ago

Doctors to Check 49 Kids in Syrian Camps for Russi ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.