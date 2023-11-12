Open Menu

Eight Outlaws Arrested

Umer Jamshaid Published November 12, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Eight outlaws arrested

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2023) Police have arrested eight accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from them.

A spokesman said on Sunday that during the ongoing drive against drug-pushers and criminals, the police teams of different police stations conducted raids, arrested eight accused and recovered 50 litres of liquor, six pistols 30-bore and one gun 12-bore from them.

They were identified as Muhammad Faisal, Naveed, Akhtar, Faheem and others. Cases were registered against the accused.

