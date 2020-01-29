Eight outlaws arrested, drugs, arms recovered in Rawalpindi

Police have carried out operation against anti social elements and arrested eight outlaws while recovered liquor, weapons and kites from their possession, informed police spokesman here on Wednesday

Gujar Khan Police held Sajid and recovered 5 liter liquor from his possession while the same police arrested 5 liter liquor from his custody.

Sadiqabad Police arrested Kaleem and recovered a pistol 30 bore along 5 rounds from his possession and the same police nabbed Hamza and recovered a pistol 30 bore along 3 rounds from his custody.

R.A Bazaar Police arrested Sheraz and recovered a pistol 30 bore along 5 rounds from his possession and the same Police arrested Hamza and recovered a pistol 30 bore along 6 rounds from his possession. Rawat Police arrested Aqeel and recovered a pistol 30 bore along 5 rounds from his custody.

Civil Line Police arrested Abdul Salam and recovered 500 kites and 5 strings from his possession.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and started investigation.