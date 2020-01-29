UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Eight Outlaws Arrested, Drugs, Arms Recovered In Rawalpindi

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 29th January 2020 | 09:22 PM

Eight outlaws arrested, drugs, arms recovered in Rawalpindi

Police have carried out operation against anti social elements and arrested eight outlaws while recovered liquor, weapons and kites from their possession, informed police spokesman here on Wednesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :Police have carried out operation against anti social elements and arrested eight outlaws while recovered liquor, weapons and kites from their possession, informed police spokesman here on Wednesday.

Gujar Khan Police held Sajid and recovered 5 liter liquor from his possession while the same police arrested 5 liter liquor from his custody.

Sadiqabad Police arrested Kaleem and recovered a pistol 30 bore along 5 rounds from his possession and the same police nabbed Hamza and recovered a pistol 30 bore along 3 rounds from his custody.

R.A Bazaar Police arrested Sheraz and recovered a pistol 30 bore along 5 rounds from his possession and the same Police arrested Hamza and recovered a pistol 30 bore along 6 rounds from his possession. Rawat Police arrested Aqeel and recovered a pistol 30 bore along 5 rounds from his custody.

Civil Line Police arrested Abdul Salam and recovered 500 kites and 5 strings from his possession.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and started investigation.

Related Topics

Police Same All From

Recent Stories

Ahmed bin Mohammed honours winners of 2nd Mohammed ..

24 minutes ago

Ahmed bin Mohammed honours winners of 2nd Mohammed ..

24 minutes ago

Weight loss surgery may improve breathing issues: ..

2 minutes ago

Karigar Mela to empower rural communities inspires ..

26 minutes ago

Former rulers wasted national exchequer in securit ..

26 minutes ago

Rawalpindi Police busted Intra-provincial dacoit g ..

26 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.