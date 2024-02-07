Eight outlaws arrested; drugs, weapons recovered

Islamabad Capital Police (ICP) have apprehended eight outlaws from different areas of the city during the last 24 hours and recovered drugs and weapons from their possession

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) Islamabad Capital Police (ICP) have apprehended eight outlaws from different areas of the city during the last 24 hours and recovered drugs and weapons from their possession.

According to ICP spokesman, following the special directions of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad Capital Police has intensified crackdown against the criminal elements in order to eliminate the crime from the city.

Following these directions, he said the Sumbal police team arrested an accused namely Akram Ali and recovered 530 gram hashish from his possession. The Tarnol police team arrested an accused namely Muzamil Arshaad and one 30-bore pistol from his possession. The Sabzi Mandi police team arrested two accused namely Umair Khan and Anar Gul and recovered two 30-bore pistols from their possession.

Similarly, the Shams Colony police team arrested an accused namely Imran Khan and recovered 610 gram hashish from his possession. The Khanna police team arrested an accused namely Muhammad Rafiq and recovered one 30-bore pistol from his possession. The Sihala police team arrested an accused namely Shadab and recovered one 30-bore pistol from his possession. The Shahzad Town police team arrested two accused namely Saleh and Ahsan and recovered 11 liters of alcohol from their possession.

Cases have been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway.

The spokesman urged the citizens to dial “Pucar-15" or report via the "ICT-15 App" regarding any suspicious person or activity.