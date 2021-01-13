UrduPoint.com
Eight Outlaws Arrested During Raid

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 13th January 2021 | 09:37 PM

Police have arrested eight outlaws and recovered drugs, liquor and kites from their possession here on Wednesday, informed police spokesman

Pirwadhi police arrested one namely Inam and recovered 280 gram hashish from his possession while Saddar Barooni police held Abdul Rasheed and recovered 700 gram hashish from his custody.

Similarly, Waris Khan police nabbed Bilal and recovered 200 gram hashish from his possession and same police arrested Rashid and recovered same quantity of drugs from his pocket.

Waris Khan police also held Amir Khursheed and recovered five liter liquor from his possession. Saddar Barooni police arrested Irtaza and recovered five liter liquor from his possession.

Cantt Police arrested Hamza and confiscated 25 kites, 2 strings from his possession. Waris Khan police arrested Imran and confiscated 10 kites from his possession. Separate cases were registered against all of them and started investigation.

