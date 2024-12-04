Eight Outlaws Arrested During Search And Strike Operation In DI Khan
Faizan Hashmi Published December 04, 2024 | 02:00 PM
Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) The Dera police have arrested 8 outlaws during a search and strike operation conducted in Paharpur Division after recent terrorist attacks on police.
According to the police spokesman, a large-scale search and strike operation was carried out against criminals in Paharpur division after recent firing attacks on police.
According to the police spokesman, on the direction of the District Police Officer Dera Nasir Mahmood, the search and strike operation against criminal elements in Paharpur Division continues for the second day.
Police Station Paharpur, Police Station Giloti, Police Station Shaheed Nawab Khan, Police Station Bandkorai, Police Station Yarik conducted a search operation in 17 villages/towns, while 82 suspects were taken into custody.
During the search of houses, weapons and ammunition including 02 Kalashnikovs, four 30-bore pistols, 01 gun and 81 cartridges and 45 grams of hashish were recovered.
The police registered separate cases against the eight arrested accused and started further investigations.
The spokesman said that launching this operation was aimed at ensuring law and order besides controlling the activities of criminals in the area.
