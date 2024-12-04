Open Menu

Eight Outlaws Arrested During Search And Strike Operation In DI Khan

Faizan Hashmi Published December 04, 2024 | 02:00 PM

Eight outlaws arrested during search and strike operation in DI Khan

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) The Dera police have arrested 8 outlaws during a search and strike operation conducted in Paharpur Division after recent terrorist attacks on police.

According to the police spokesman, a large-scale search and strike operation was carried out against criminals in Paharpur division after recent firing attacks on police.

According to the police spokesman, on the direction of the District Police Officer Dera Nasir Mahmood, the search and strike operation against criminal elements in Paharpur Division continues for the second day.

Police Station Paharpur, Police Station Giloti, Police Station Shaheed Nawab Khan, Police Station Bandkorai, Police Station Yarik conducted a search operation in 17 villages/towns, while 82 suspects were taken into custody.

During the search of houses, weapons and ammunition including 02 Kalashnikovs, four 30-bore pistols, 01 gun and 81 cartridges and 45 grams of hashish were recovered.

The police registered separate cases against the eight arrested accused and started further investigations.

The spokesman said that launching this operation was aimed at ensuring law and order besides controlling the activities of criminals in the area.

Related Topics

Police Martyrs Shaheed Law And Order Police Station Nasir Criminals

Recent Stories

KP CM Gandapur approaches IHC seeking relief in ca ..

KP CM Gandapur approaches IHC seeking relief in cases registered against him dur ..

16 minutes ago
 PSX 100 Index crosses 105,000 points

PSX 100 Index crosses 105,000 points

35 minutes ago
 Pakistan name squads for South Africa tour

Pakistan name squads for South Africa tour

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 December 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 December 2024

6 hours ago
 US 'seriously concerned' as S.Korea declares marti ..

US 'seriously concerned' as S.Korea declares martial law

14 hours ago
Seeking a new way of life under the sea - and a wo ..

Seeking a new way of life under the sea - and a world record

14 hours ago
 Olympic champion Evenepoel breaks hand and shoulde ..

Olympic champion Evenepoel breaks hand and shoulder in postal van collision

14 hours ago
 Biden announces $1 bn for Africa during maiden tri ..

Biden announces $1 bn for Africa during maiden trip

14 hours ago
 Europe-loving Blinken on last trip to NATO before ..

Europe-loving Blinken on last trip to NATO before Trump handover

14 hours ago
 France's Macron slams calls to resign as 'politica ..

France's Macron slams calls to resign as 'political fiction'

14 hours ago
 Defying headwinds, German stocks hit milestone

Defying headwinds, German stocks hit milestone

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan