Eight outlaws arrested in sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :Police on Friday arrested eight accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from their possession.

Police sources said that the teams of different police stations conducted raids within jurisdiction and arrested eight criminals and recovered 1.

310 kg hashish, 5 pistols 30 bore and a rifle 444 bore from them.

They were-Saleem,Altaf,Mudassar,Qaisar Abbas,Adnan,Amjad Ali,Naveed and Ali.

Police registered separate cases and started investigation.