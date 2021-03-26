UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Eight Outlaws Arrested In Sargodha

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 26th March 2021 | 02:44 PM

Eight outlaws arrested in sargodha

Police on Friday arrested eight accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from their possession

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :Police on Friday arrested eight accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from their possession.

Police sources said that the teams of different police stations conducted raids within jurisdiction and arrested eight criminals and recovered 1.

310 kg hashish, 5 pistols 30 bore and a rifle 444 bore from them.

They were-Saleem,Altaf,Mudassar,Qaisar Abbas,Adnan,Amjad Ali,Naveed and Ali.

Police registered separate cases and started investigation.

Related Topics

Police Amjad Ali Criminals From

Recent Stories

Sakura selfies: Tokyo enjoys cherry blossoms despi ..

3 minutes ago

US Media Scrutinizing Cheat Sheets Used by Biden D ..

4 minutes ago

At least 10 dead in Mumbai hospital fire

4 minutes ago

Moscow Refutes Blinken's Claim That Russia Undermi ..

4 minutes ago

US Ambassador to Russia Has No Plans to Travel to ..

10 minutes ago

First Meeting of Belarusian Constitutional Commiss ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.