Eight outlaws held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2022 ) :The district police on Monday arrested eight outlaws and recovered narcotics and weapons from their possession.

Police said that during the ongoing drive against drug peddlers and criminals, teams of various police stations conducted raids within their jurisdiction and nabbed eight accused, besides recovering 2.

1 kg hashish, 120-liter liquor and 2 pistols 30 bore from them.

They were identified as-Usman,Zulfiqar Ali,Ramiz,Amir Maseeh,Khalil,Sajid Riaz,Ghulam Jillani and Nadeem.

Police registered separate cases against the accused and started investigation.