Eight Outlaws Held; Drugs, Weapons Recovered

Umer Jamshaid Published July 02, 2022 | 09:43 PM

Islamabad Capital Territory police apprehended eight accused and recovered drugs and weapons from their possession, the police spokesman said on Saturday

He said Sabzi Mandi police arrested three accused namely Amjad Ali, Inam and Muhammad Sadiq involved in possessing illegal weapons and recovered two pistols of 30 bore pistols with ammunition and one dagger from their possession.

Similarly, Kohsar and Noon police arrested two accused namely Ahmed Abbas and Ibad Ullah and recovered 1150 gram heroin and 619 gram ice from their possession.

Likewise, Koral and Shahzad Town police arrested two accused during snap checking namely Faizan Mehmud and Muneeb ur rehman and recovered one 30 bore pistols with ammunition and one iron punch from their possession.

Moreover, Shams Colony police arrested an accused involved in drug peddling namely Syed Liaquat Afridi and recovered 1320 gram hashish from his possession.

Cases have been registered against the nominated accused and further investigation underway.

IGP Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan had categorically ordered all zonal officers to curb the crime in their respective areas and arrest those involved in looting innocent people, the spokesman added.

