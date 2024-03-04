Open Menu

Eight Outlaws Held; Drugs, Weapons Seized

Faizan Hashmi Published March 04, 2024 | 11:24 PM

Islamabad Capital Police (ICP) apprehended eight outlaws including three professional beggars from different areas of the city during the last 24 hours also recovered drugs and weapons from their possession

A public relations officer said that, acting on the special directions of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad Capital Police has intensified crackdown against the criminal elements in order to eliminate the crime from the city.

Following these directions, the Industrial Area police team arrested an accused Irfan who involved in drug peddling and recovered 1,165 gram heroin from his possession.

Likewise, the Koral police team arrested an accused Farhan who involved in possessing illegal weapon and recovered one 30 bore pistol from his possession.

Moreover, the Kirpa police team arrested two accused namely Awais and Muhammad Banaras involved in selling petrol illegally.

Furthermore, the Bhara Kahu police team arrested an accused namely Ahsan Irshad involved in possessing illegal weapon and recovered one 30 bore pistol from his possession.

The separate cases have been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway.

During the crackdown against professional beggars, police teams arrested three professional baggers and registered cases against them.

Senior police officers directed the police officials to further intensify the crackdown against the criminal elements. “Safety and security of the citizens is our foremost priority and no laxity will be tolerated in this regard”, he maintained.

