Eight Outlaws Held On Miscellaneous Charges

Sun 26th December 2021

Eight outlaws held on miscellaneous charges

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2021 ) :Police have arrested eight outlaws and recovered drugs, liquor and valuables from their possession here Sunday, informed police spokesman.

Ganjmandi Police held Taqi Abbas and seized 240 grams of charas from his possession.

Similarly, Bani Police arrested Gulfam and recovered 250 gram charas from his custody.

Similarly The Naseerabad Police recovered 215 grams of hashish from Rukhsar Ali while Airport Police nabbed Muhammad Gulzar with 160 grams of Charas from his possession.

Gujjar Khan Police held Muhammad Ayaz and recovered 320 charas from his custody.

New Town police arrested Kashif and recovered 3 bottles of liquor from his possession.

Kahuta police arrested Mansoor and recovered 10 liters of liquor from his custody.

Same police recovered 5 liters of liquor from Tahir Mahmood.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and started investigation.

City Police Officer CPO Sajid Kayani appreciated the performance of police teams adding that it is prime responsibility of police to protect the lives and properties of public.

