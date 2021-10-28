Eight outlaws held, weapons, drugs recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :Police have arrested eight lawbreakers and recovered weapons, drugs and valuables from their possession here Thursday, informed police spokesman.

Wah Cantt police arrested three accused and recovered 02 pistols 30 bore from Bilal and Zakirullah while 01 magazine repeater 12 bore was recovered from accused Asif Khan.

Rawat Police held Usman Illyas and recovered 1 pistol with 30 bore ammunition from his possession.

Sadiqabad police arrested Muhammad Ali and recovered 1 pistol 30 bore from his custody.

Chuntra Police nabbed Azam Khan and 1 pistol with 9mm from his possession.

Westridge police recovered 150 grams of charas from Muhammad Fayyaz.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and started investigation.

City Police Officer CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated the performance of police teams adding that strict action should be taken against anti social elements.