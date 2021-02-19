Eight outlaws including kite seller held

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :On the directions of Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) Dr Syed Mistafa Tanveer, the police launched a crackdown against kite flyers and sellers at different localities of the district and arrested eight outlaws including kite seller, the spokesperson said.

The SP (Saddar-zone) constituted special police teams under the supervision of SHO Shalimar along with other officials arrested accused kite sellers namely Shah zaib and recovered large numbers of kites from him.

In a separate development, Karachi company police arrested bootleggers namely Akash Messiah and recovered 40 liters alcohol from him.

Khanna police arrested accused Umair involved in illegally oil selling. Cases have been registered against the nabbed persons and further investigation was underway from them. During special checking, police nabbed five proclaimed offenders.

DIG Operations Afzaal Ahmad Kausar and SSP (Operations) Dr Syed Mustafa Tanveer has appreciated police performance. SSP Operations Islamabad appealed to parents not to allow children to buy or fly kites because it is dangerous. He also sought cooperation of citizens to make the lives of all secure and safe.