Eight Outlaws Nabbed

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 12:30 PM

Eight outlaws nabbed

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :Police arrested eight accused including a proclaimed offender and recovered narcotics and weapons from their possession. Police said on Thursday that during continued drive against drug pushers and criminals,the teams of different police stations conducted raids within their jurisdiction and arrested seven drug peddlers,a proclaimed offender and recovered 1.

5 Kg hashish, 100 litres liquor,2 gun 12 bore and 3 pistols 30 bore from their possession.

They were identified as-- Riyasat Ali, Muhammad Nadeem Shahzad, Muhammad Umer, Muhammad Afzal, Imran, Zaman, Shahbaz and Adil.

Police registered separate cases and started investigation.

