Eight outlaws nabbed during crackdown against anti-social elements

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2023 ) :Police during crackdown against anti-social elements on Sunday arrested as many as eight outlaws besides busting a gang while contraband, looted booty and weapons were also recovered from their possession.

According to Police spokesman, the Wah Cantonment Police busted a gang involved in street crimes and arrested their three members including the ring leader besides recovery of looted booty and arms utilized during various criminal activities.

Police spokesman has disclosed that the gang gang comprising Imam Sajid, Habib and ring leader Hamza was involved in a number of street crimes including snatching, robbery in the area. He said that looted booty besides arms utilized in the various crimes was also recovered from their possession.

The spokesman has said that during the preliminary interrogation, the gang has confessed committing various robberies, snatching and street crimes activities in the twin cities of Taxila and Wah.

The same police arrested four liquor sellers and recovered 20 liters of locally made liquor and 80 bottles of liquor from their possession.

Police spokesman that acting on a tip off that liquors manufacturers beefed up supply for upcoming eid festival, a crackdown was launched on liquor manufacturers in the area and arrested four of them who were identified as Adnan, Zahid, Musawar and Hassan. Separately Wah Cantonment Police arrested a man involved in street crimes. The suspect was identified as Talha and looted booty including cash, cell phones and gun was recovered from his possession. Separate cases were registered against the accused under relevant laws.